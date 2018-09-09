Palka is not in the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Palka holds just a .642 OPS against lefties this season, so it come as little surprise that he's not in the lineup against Angels' southpaw Andrew Heaney. Avisail Garcia will move into the DH role to replace him, while Ryan Cordell enters the fold to fill the void in right field.