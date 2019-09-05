Palka started in right field for a second straight game and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Indians.

A year removed from leading the White Sox with 27 home runs, Palka's nightmare of a season continued unabated. His hitless night leaves him 1-for-53 (.019) with the White Sox in 2019. According to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, who cited Stats by STATS, the only other player in the live ball era with one hit or fewer in his first 50 at-bats of a season was Mike Garbark of the Yankees, who was 1-for-50, in 1945. For what it's worth, Palka was productive at Triple-A Charlotte, posting a .901 OPS with 27 home runs in 106 games.