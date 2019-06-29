White Sox's Daniel Palka: Hitless in return to majors
Palka served as the designated hitter Friday and went 0-for-4 in a 6-4 win over the Twins.
Palka was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday as a replacement for Yonder Alonso, who was designated for assignment. Palka had one hit in 35 at-bats with the White Sox before getting demoted earlier this season, but he didn't let that discourage him in the minors. He had a .917 OPS with 16 home runs and 42 RBI over 60 games for the Knights. Palka, who led the White Sox in homers last season, is expected to serve as the primary designated hitter.
