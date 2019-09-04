Palka went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Indians.

Palka was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the day and immediately put to work in right field, an unsettled position all season and particularly so since Jon Jay (hip) was lost for the season. Palka is just 1-for-49 with a 35.7 K% in three separate stints for the White Sox this season. Chicago's outfield from here on out will consist of Eloy Jimenez, Leury Garcia and any one of a group that includes Palka, Adam Engel, Ryan Cordell or Ryan Goins.