Palka started in right field Wednesday and went 0-for-4 in a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Palka had a two-start stretch earlier this week when he had six hits in seven at-bats, but fell back to earth hard Wednesday. He grounded into two double plays and grounded out meekly in his other two at-bats. He's sharing time in right field with Trayce Thompson while Avisail Garcia tends to his balky hamstring. General manager Rick Hahn told Scott Merkin of MLB.com that Garcia is a few weeks away from returning, so the Palka/Thompson job share will soldier on.