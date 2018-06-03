Palka is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.

The lefty-hitting Palka was surprisingly held out of the lineup against Brewers righty Jhoulys Chacin a day earlier, but the outfielder's absence from the lineup in the series finale isn't unexpected with southpaw Brent Suter on the bump for Milwaukee. Despite the back-to-back benchings, Palka still looks like the White Sox's primary option in right field until Avisail Garcia (hamstring) is cleared to return from the disabled list.