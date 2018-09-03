Palka went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's win over the Tigers.

After going hitless in his first three at-bats, Palka took Shane Greene deep in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game at 2-2 before Matt Davidson ended things with a two-run homer later in the inning. The 26-year-old rookie is now slashing .236/.282/.476 with 21 homers in 102 games this season, including a league-leading six homers in the ninth inning.

