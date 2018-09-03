White Sox's Daniel Palka: Hits game-tying homer
Palka went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's win over the Tigers.
After going hitless in his first three at-bats, Palka took Shane Greene deep in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game at 2-2 before Matt Davidson ended things with a two-run homer later in the inning. The 26-year-old rookie is now slashing .236/.282/.476 with 21 homers in 102 games this season, including a league-leading six homers in the ninth inning.
More News
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Takes seat Saturday•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Out against lefty•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Clubs 19th homer•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: On bench vs. southpaw•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Out of lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Collects three hits Monday, no homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...