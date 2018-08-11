White Sox's Daniel Palka: Hits walkoff homer against Indians
Palka went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 1-0 win over the Indians.
Palka produced the lone run of the game when he ended matters with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth inning -- his first career walkoff blast. It was Palka's 18th of the season, second only to Jose Abreu (20) on the White Sox. In terms of home runs per at-bat, Palka's 14.9 is tops on the team and 14th in MLB. He's expected to continue to get at-bats for the rest of the season as the White Sox's primary DH.
