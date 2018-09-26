Palka went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Cleveland.

Palka rescued the White Sox from defeat with a two-run, walkoff single. Palka's an adventure in the field, but his production at the plate -- he leads the team with 27 home runs and his 66 RBI are second only to Jose Abreu -- could land him a gig as the primary designated hitter in 2019.

