White Sox's Daniel Palka: Hits walkoff single
Palka went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Cleveland.
Palka rescued the White Sox from defeat with a two-run, walkoff single. Palka's an adventure in the field, but his production at the plate -- he leads the team with 27 home runs and his 66 RBI are second only to Jose Abreu -- could land him a gig as the primary designated hitter in 2019.
More News
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Sits vs. lefty•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Launches pinch-hit homer Friday•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Sits against left-hander•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Blasts 26th homer•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Leads AL rookies in homers•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Remains in lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...