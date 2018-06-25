Palka served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Athletics.

Palka made an early impression after his callup from Triple-A Charlotte, hitting six home runs over his first 31 games with the White Sox, but then went 17 games without one before Sunday's blast. His playing time has already taken a hit with the return of Avisail Garcia -- Palka's been on the bench for two of the four games since Garcia was activated off the disabled list. With Palka's defense questionable, his best chance for playing time is as the DH, which is Matt Davidson's regular gig.