White Sox's Daniel Palka: Injury appears minor
Palka stated after Sunday's game against San Diego that he believes his hamstring injury is minor, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
In an interview after the ballgame, Palka noted that he believes the issue was a result of his failure to hydrate himself. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day moving forward, but the White Sox will likely hold him out if there's any doubt about his health.
More News
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Packing fewer pounds•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: May work in left field•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Will train at first base in offseason•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Hits walkoff single•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Sits vs. lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...