Palka stated after Sunday's game against San Diego that he believes his hamstring injury is minor, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

In an interview after the ballgame, Palka noted that he believes the issue was a result of his failure to hydrate himself. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day moving forward, but the White Sox will likely hold him out if there's any doubt about his health.

