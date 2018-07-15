White Sox's Daniel Palka: Launches 12th homer in victory
Palka went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Royals.
Palka has six hits in his last 11 at-bats, but he's hitting just .222 in the month of July. However, he does have five long balls and 10 runs scored during that span. The 26-year-old outfielder owns a .748 OPS across 218 at-bats in 2018.
