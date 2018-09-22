Palka hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in Friday's win over the Cubs.

The blast was his fourth as a pinch hitter this season -- setting a new White Sox record -- and his 27th homer overall, which leads major-league rookies. His defense in the outfield remains an adventure, but Palka's production at the plate puts him on the radar for a gig as the primary designated hitter next season.

