White Sox's Daniel Palka: Launches pinch-hit homer Friday
Palka hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in Friday's win over the Cubs.
The blast was his fourth as a pinch hitter this season -- setting a new White Sox record -- and his 27th homer overall, which leads major-league rookies. His defense in the outfield remains an adventure, but Palka's production at the plate puts him on the radar for a gig as the primary designated hitter next season.
