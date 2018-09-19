White Sox's Daniel Palka: Leads AL rookies in homers
Palka went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Indians.
Palka, who was removed from his previous game with oblique soreness, slotted in at third in the order, taking the spot of Jose Abreu, who is sidelined by an infection in his thigh. Whatever pain Palka had been feeling did not impact his power stroke as he launched his third homer in the last two games. With Abreu set to miss at least the next two games, there will be an opportunity for Palka to add to his AL-rookie-leading 25 homers.
