Palka started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Palka, who made his MLB debut Wednesday, was recently called up from Triple-A Charlotte to take the roster spot made available when the White Sox placed right fielder Avisail Garcia (hamstring) on the disabled list. For now, manager Rick Renteria is using Trayce Thompson as Garcia's replacement in right field, but he's gone hitless in two games as a fill in. We expect Palka, who has a track record of power in the minors, to get some opportunities in right field while Garcia is sidelined.