Palka (hamstring) isn't expected to return for at least another 4-to-6 days, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Palka had the hamstring issue crop up last Sunday and initially described it as a cramp, but it looks as though the injury will end up costing him almost two weeks of spring training. If all goes well the 27-year-old may be ready to see game action Friday against the Angels.