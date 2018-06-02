White Sox's Daniel Palka: Needs work in field
Palka started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Brewers.
Palka has been getting regular playing time as right fielder Avisail Garcia (hamstring) and designated hitter Matt Davidson (back) work their way back from the disabled list. He's getting time as a replacement for each player, but we're quickly learning he's a better hitter than a fielder, which may limit him to DH duties if he sticks around when those two players return. He has an .849 OPS over 108 plate appearances, however, his deficiency in the field surfaced at a couple of pivotal moments over the last week, reinforcing the notion he needs to work on defense. Palka ranks 46th out of 48 right fielders (minimum 100 innings) with minus-7 defensive-runs saved, according to Fangraphs.
