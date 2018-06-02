White Sox's Daniel Palka: Not starting Saturday
Palka is out of Saturday's lineup against the Brewers.
He had started the last 11 games, hitting .295/.340/.523 with two home runs and 10 strikeouts in 44 at-bats over that stretch. Trayce Thompson is starting in right field and hitting ninth against righty Jhoulys Chacin.
More News
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Needs work in field•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Smacks fifth home run•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Records multi-hit game•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Two hits in Tuesday's win•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Delivers go-ahead run Saturday•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Remains on bench Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...