Palka is not in the lineup against Detroit on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Palka will take a seat in favor of Jose Rondon at the DH spot with left-hander Matt Boyd on the bump for the Tigers. Across 92 games this year, Palka is hitting .235 with a .745 OPS and 50 RBI.

