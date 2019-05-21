White Sox's Daniel Palka: On fire at Charlotte
Palka was named the International League Player of the Week for the period of May 13-20, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He went 9-for-20 with three home runs in six games for Triple-A Charlotte.
Palka is destroying International League pitching during the month of May, slashing .364/.493/.818 with eight homers and 16 RBI over 15 games. He bears no resemblance to the man who went 1-for-35 with 15 strikeouts in Chicago before being demoted.
More News
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Benched after another hitless game•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Platoon role continues•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Sitting against southpaw•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Out versus lefty•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Sits amid struggles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...