Palka was named the International League Player of the Week for the period of May 13-20, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He went 9-for-20 with three home runs in six games for Triple-A Charlotte.

Palka is destroying International League pitching during the month of May, slashing .364/.493/.818 with eight homers and 16 RBI over 15 games. He bears no resemblance to the man who went 1-for-35 with 15 strikeouts in Chicago before being demoted.