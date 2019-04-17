Palka was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Palka struggled to begin the year, going 0-for-32 with 15 strikeouts in his first 12 games. With Palka heading to Triple-A, Leury Garcia will probably shift to right field with Adam Engel becoming the primary starter in center field. The White Sox will make a corresponding move Thursday, likely calling up Nicky Delmonico or Ryan Cordell.

