White Sox's Daniel Palka: Out against left-hander
Palka is not in the starting nine against the Cubs on Saturday.
Palka will receive a breather following three straight starts with southpaw Jon Lester on the mound for the Cubs. In his absence, Trayce Thompson will start in right field and bat eighth.
