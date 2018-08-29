White Sox's Daniel Palka: Out against lefty
Palka is on the bench Wednesday against the left-handed CC Sabathia and the Yankees.
Palka hasn't been entirely protected against lefties this season, though it's possible that he should be, as he's posted just a .675 OPS against them in 63 plate appearances. Nicky Delmonico will be the designated hitter in his place.
