White Sox's Daniel Palka: Out for one or two games
Palka (hamstring) said Monday that he expects to miss "a game or two," Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Palka left Sunday's game against the Padres with left hamstring tightness, but the issue appears to be a minor one. He should still have plenty of time to stake his claim for the starting left field job.
