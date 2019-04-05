White Sox's Daniel Palka: Out of Friday's lineup
Palka is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.
Palka is 0-for-17 with two RBI and seven strikeouts to begin the season and will head to the bench Friday with lefty Yusei Kikuchi set to take the mound for Seattle. Leury Garcia slides over to right field in his absence, with Adam Engel grabbing the start in center field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...