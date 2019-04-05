Palka is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.

Palka is 0-for-17 with two RBI and seven strikeouts to begin the season and will head to the bench Friday with lefty Yusei Kikuchi set to take the mound for Seattle. Leury Garcia slides over to right field in his absence, with Adam Engel grabbing the start in center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories