White Sox's Daniel Palka: Out of Friday's lineup
Palka (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Rangers.
Palka has been out of action all week after exiting last Sunday's game against the Padres with a tight left hamstring. The injury is believed to be minor, but the 27-year-old also said Monday he only expected to miss one or two games though he has now missed five games. There has been no mention of Palka suffering a setback, so for now he should continue to be considered day-to-day.
