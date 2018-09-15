Palka is not in the lineup for Saturday's game at Baltimore, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Palka went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Friday's game, but will take a seat against Orioles' right-hander Yefry Ramirez. Matt Davidson (calf) returns to the lineup as the White Sox's designated hitter, batting seventh.