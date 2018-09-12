White Sox's Daniel Palka: Out of lineup Wednesday
Palka is not starting Wednesday against the Royals.
Palka has exactly one hit in each of his last nine starts. He'll sit Wednesday, with Ryan Cordell starting in right field.
