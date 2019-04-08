Palka is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Palka will ride the pine for the third time in four days with the White Sox set to face another lefty starter (Blake Snell). The 27-year-old still has a line on the large side of a platoon in right field, but his early struggles -- he's hitless while striking out nine times in 21 at-bats this season -- probably render him an unappealing lineup option in weekly leagues.