White Sox's Daniel Palka: Packing fewer pounds
Palka showed up at camp 18 pounds lighter in an effort to become better defensively, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
As a rookie in 2018, Palka blasted 27 home runs, a third of which came while he was the designated hitter. The defensively challenged outfielder also played both corner outfield spots due to injuries. Cut to 2019: The White Sox want to rotate Jose Abreu and Yonder Alonso at DH, which will leave Palka in a crunch for at-bats. He is expected to open the season in the starting outfield, along with Adam Engel and John Jay, but the 27-year-old could move to a bench role when the White Sox eventually promote Eloy Jimenez, which is expected to happen by mid-April. If Palka can't play credible outfield defense, repeating the 449 plate appearances he had in 2018 will be difficult.
