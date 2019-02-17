White Sox's Daniel Palka: Packing less
Palka showed up at camp 18 pounds lighter in an effort to become better defensively, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
As a rookie in 2018, Palka blasted 27 home runs, a third of which came while he was the designated hitter. The defensively challenged outfielder also played both corner outfield spots due to injuries. Cut to 2019, the White Sox want to rotate Jose Abreu and Yonder Alonso at DH, which will leave Palka in a crunch for at-bats. He is expected to open the season in the starting outfield, along with Adam Engel and John Jay, but we suspect the 27-year-old will move to a bench role when the White Sox eventually promote Eloy Jimenez, which is expected to happen by mid-April. If Palka can't play credible outfield defense, repeating the 449 plate appearances he had in 2018 will be difficult.
