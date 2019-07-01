White Sox's Daniel Palka: Pinch hits Sunday
Palka went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Twins.
Since rejoining the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Palka has started one of three games. Despite the power potential his bat provides, he's not going to be handed the everyday job as designated hitter until he can demonstrate consistency at the dish. Palka is hitless in five plate appearances since his return to the majors and 1-for-40 (.025) overall. Jose Rondon and Zack Collins have also served as the DH since Palka's return. None of the three have hit like they deserve to be the primary DH.
