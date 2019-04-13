Palka sits for the second straight game Saturday against southpaw CC Sabathia and the Yankees.

Palka has started against every right while sitting against every lefty this season. He's gone 0-for-25 at the plate with 12 strikeouts, so it would be surprising to see his role expand any time soon. Leury Garcia slides to right field in his absence, with Adam Engel starting in center.

