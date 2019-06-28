White Sox's Daniel Palka: Rejoining White Sox
Palka is being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Palka had a horrid start to the season in the majors with a .219 OPS in 42 plate appearances, but he looked significantly better at Triple-A with a .922 OPS and 38:61 BB:K in 262 plate appearances. The 27-year-old could immediately step in at designated hitter with Welington Castillo (oblique) on the injured list.
More News
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: On fire at Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Benched after another hitless game•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Platoon role continues•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Sitting against southpaw•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Out versus lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal