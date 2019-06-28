Palka is being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Palka had a horrid start to the season in the majors with a .219 OPS in 42 plate appearances, but he looked significantly better at Triple-A with a .922 OPS and 38:61 BB:K in 262 plate appearances. The 27-year-old could immediately step in at designated hitter with Welington Castillo (oblique) on the injured list.