White Sox's Daniel Palka: Remains on bench Thursday
Palka is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers.
Palka will find his usual seat on the bench with a left-hander (Cole Hamels) starting for the opposition. In his place, Trayce Thompson will start in right field and bat ninth.
