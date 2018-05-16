White Sox's Daniel Palka: Retreats to bench Wednesday
Palka is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The lefty-hitting Palka has primarily filled the strong side of a platoon in right field since Avisail Garcia (hamstring) hit the disabled list in late April, but the former will get the day off Wednesday despite a right-hander (Jameson Taillon) taking the hill for Pittsburgh. Utility man Leury Garcia will pick up the start in right field and could become a more regular threat to Palka's playing time now that Garcia no longer has a path to consistent at-bats at the keystone following Yoan Moncada's return from the DL earlier this week.
