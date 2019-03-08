White Sox's Daniel Palka: Returns to lineup Friday
Palka (hamstring) is batting fifth and starting in left field in Friday's spring game against the Angels, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Palka was an available option off the bench Thursday so his return to the starting lineup Friday isn't much of a surprise. The minor hamstring issue ended up costing the 27-year-old nearly two weeks of spring games, but there is still plenty of time before the regular season for Palka to get up to speed with him back in the field Friday.
