Palka struck out three times Friday and is 3-for-28 with no home runs and 13 strikeouts this spring.

Palka, who led the White Sox in home runs in 2018, is slated to start in left field but will eventually be replaced by prospect Eloy Jimenez. The White Sox put up with his high strikeout rate (34.1 K%) last year because the power was a threat in the middle of the lineup; however, there is no landing spot for him after Jimenez arrives. Jose Abreu and Yonder Alonso are expected to share first base and designated hitter, leaving Palka with limited avenues to at-bats.