Palka remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels.

Palka started two games in a row after returning to the big leagues Tuesday, but has since sat for three straight. He's gone 0-for-9 with five strikeouts this month, though that's not all that much worse than the 1-for-45 line with 18 strikeouts he managed earlier in the season. Ryan Cordell starts in right field Saturday.

