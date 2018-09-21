Palka is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

Palka and his .191/.276/.294 slash line facing lefties will take a seat for the series opener against Jose Quintana and the Cubs. Another left-hander in Jon Lester will take the mound Saturday, leaving Palka in an undesirable position, even if he does start. Kevan Smith will bat sixth as the designated hitter Friday.

