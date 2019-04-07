Palka is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Palka has failed to record a hit in 21 at-bats while striking out in 39.1 percent of his plate appearances. The slugger continues to occupy the strong side of a platoon in the corner outfield, but he'll cede a start to Ryan Cordell in the series finale with southpaw Wade LeBlanc on the bump for Seattle.