White Sox's Daniel Palka: Sitting against southpaw
Palka is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Left-hander J.A. Happ is set to take the mound for New York, sending Palka to the bench in favor of Adam Engel and Leury Garcia in center and right field, respectively. Palka has provided little reason to be inserted into the lineup considering he is hitless through 29 plate appearances to begin the season.
