Palka went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Royals.

Palka blasted his 22nd home run of the season that provided the White Sox with two-thirds of their offense for the night. Palka has been a nice surprise for the White Sox as he's one long ball off from the AL rookie lead for homers and third amongst AL rookies in RBI.

