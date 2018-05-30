White Sox's Daniel Palka: Smacks fifth home run
Palka went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland.
Palka continued his strong play of late and has two hits in three of his last four games. The 26-year-old is slashing .289/.310/.557 with five home runs this season, but has drawn only three walks in 100 plate appearances.
More News
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Records multi-hit game•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Two hits in Tuesday's win•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Delivers go-ahead run Saturday•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Remains on bench Thursday•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Retreats to bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Out against left-hander•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...