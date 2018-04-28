Palka went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.

He's sitting in favor of Trayce Thompson for the nightcap after starting in right field and batting seventh in Game 1. Palka showed quite a bit of pop in the Twins' farm system before being claimed off waivers by Chicago, hitting 29 homers in 2015 and 34 across two stops in 2016. It's possible he could settle into a strong-side platoon role in right with Avisail Garcia on the DL with a hamstring strain.