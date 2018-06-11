Palka went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Sunday's win over Boston.

Palka provided key insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning by smashing a two-RBI double to push the lead to three. Prior to Sunday's tilt, he'd gone 0-for-10 with eight strikeouts over his last three games. Palka is batting .287 with six homers and 22 RBI over 33 games this season.