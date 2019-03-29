White Sox's Daniel Palka: Starts in right
Palka started in right field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Royals.
Palka got the start with Jon Jay (hip/back) on the injured list. Palka, the White Sox's leader in home runs last season, will drop back to a bench role when Jay returns and does not project to get as many at-bats as he did in 2018.
