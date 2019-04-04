Palka went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Cleveland.

Palka has been the beneficiary of John Jay's hip injury, starting the first five games of the season in right field, but has done little with the opportunity. He hasn't had a hit in 17 at-bats and is susceptible to losing playing time to Ryan Cordell or Adam Engel.

More News
Our Latest Stories