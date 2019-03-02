White Sox's Daniel Palka: Still nursing hammy
Palka (hamstring) remains sidelined Saturday against the Rockies.
He left a game Feb. 24 with a tight left hamstring, and has not yet returned to game action. Prospect Luis Gonzalez will start in left field in his place.
