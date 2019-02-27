White Sox's Daniel Palka: Still out Wednesday
Palka (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After Palka exited Sunday's exhibition versus the Padres with a tight left hamstring, he said he only expected to miss a game or two with the injury. His absence has now reached three contests with his exclusion from Wednesday's lineup, but the White Sox haven't yet suggested that the lefty slugger has experienced any sort of significant setback with his recovery. Palka should be viewed as day to day and still looks on track to be ready to go for Opening Day.
